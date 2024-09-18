CSW Industrials, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CSW Industrials in a report released on Monday, September 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSWI

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $342.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $167.27 and a fifty-two week high of $345.25.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total value of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,607,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after buying an additional 340,904 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth approximately $65,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.