CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CTO Realty Growth in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CTO Realty Growth’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTO. Alliance Global Partners upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CTO opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $441.02 million, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 74,939 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 11.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $58,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,016.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $58,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,016.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $311,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.36%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.