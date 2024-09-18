DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 77.9 %
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.25 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
