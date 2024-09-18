DecisionPoint Financial LLC Acquires 18,017 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after buying an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after buying an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after buying an additional 112,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

