DecisionPoint Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,898,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 146,201 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

