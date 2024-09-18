Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,572,800 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 7,823,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.7 days.

Deep Yellow Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DYLLF stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

