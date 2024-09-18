Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

