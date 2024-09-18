Denali Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

