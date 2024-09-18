DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Financial Analysis

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 1.77% 7.47% 3.54% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DHI Group and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

DHI Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.69%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

DHI Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Chykingyoung Investment Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $146.58 million 0.55 $3.49 million $0.04 41.50 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Summary

DHI Group beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

