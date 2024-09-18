DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. DigiByte has a market cap of $110.64 million and $1.98 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,541.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.03 or 0.00519018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00105485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00288109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00029472 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00030518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00076198 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,256,284,736 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

