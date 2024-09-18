DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. DigiByte has a market cap of $110.64 million and $1.98 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,541.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.03 or 0.00519018 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009457 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00105485 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00288109 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00029472 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00030518 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00076198 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,256,284,736 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars.
