Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kooman & Associates owned 0.60% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $35,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.