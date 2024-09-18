Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Boosted by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kooman & Associates owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

