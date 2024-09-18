Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Position Boosted by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 88.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 645.6% during the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $62.49.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

