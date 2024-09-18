Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,518.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,518 ($59.68) and last traded at GBX 4,518 ($59.68), with a volume of 337108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,494 ($59.37).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
