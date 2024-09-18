Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 2,621 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

