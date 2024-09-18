Disciplined Investments LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VWOB opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $66.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.