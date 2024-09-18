Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 4,107 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,515,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,973,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,046,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,610,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 61,855 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,152,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,126 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

