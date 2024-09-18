Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 48,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,872,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $366.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

