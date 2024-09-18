Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 490 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJH opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

