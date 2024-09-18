Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Raised by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

