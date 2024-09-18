Dollarama Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.18.

Shares of DOL opened at C$134.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06. The stock has a market cap of C$38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$89.93 and a 12-month high of C$137.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total value of C$922,050.45. In other news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

