DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:KTF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.05.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
