DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) SVP Sells $53,425.00 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXC Technology

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,924 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in DXC Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,899,000 after buying an additional 267,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,194,000 after buying an additional 687,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,436,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,596,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

