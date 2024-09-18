E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,731 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $181,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $225.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average of $215.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

