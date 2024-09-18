E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,134,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $268.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,306,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

