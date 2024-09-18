E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 285,006 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RING stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $33.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

