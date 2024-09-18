E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $274.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.84 and a 200 day moving average of $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.41 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $287.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.