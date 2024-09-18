Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 7.06%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.89%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $105,300.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,064.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,079 shares of company stock valued at $129,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

