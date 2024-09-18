Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EOI opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

