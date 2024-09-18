Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.95

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.95 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.30 ($0.15). Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 440,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £43.49 million, a PE ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.60.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

