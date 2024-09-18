Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1,662.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,211 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $2,622,118.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $2,622,118.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,225,912. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

