Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

NYSE EW opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

