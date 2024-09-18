Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LLY opened at $906.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $896.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $835.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,900 shares of company stock valued at $418,732,178. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

