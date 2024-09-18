Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 2,500 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,718,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,484 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,249,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,839,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

