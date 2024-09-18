Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 623,500 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 623,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,205,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.39% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92.

