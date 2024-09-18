Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

