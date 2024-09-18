Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $13.11 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $522.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $528.02.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.18.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

