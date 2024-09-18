Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 800 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.2% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Zoetis by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

