Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.81. Emerald shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 10,573 shares changing hands.

Emerald Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.

Emerald Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 280,744 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Emerald by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Emerald by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

