Exchange Income Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$50.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of C$660.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$677.10 million.
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
