Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Extendicare stock opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$774.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.63.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 4.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
