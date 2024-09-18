Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:EXR opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $179.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,757 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.