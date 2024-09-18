Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Update

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,400 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 716,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,886.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,687.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,439.39. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,907.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

