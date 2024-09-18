Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Roth Mkm

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s previous close.

FARM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

FARM stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.79. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

