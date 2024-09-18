Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,522,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,692,000 after buying an additional 598,902 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

