Financial & Tax Architects LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3,289.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.3% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

