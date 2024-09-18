First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $130.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.30.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.33. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.