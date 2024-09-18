First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $130.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.30.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
