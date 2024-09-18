First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $108.69.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.