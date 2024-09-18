First Washington CORP Grows Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

First Washington CORP increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 149.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EQT. Stephens decreased their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

