Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$2.06. The firm had revenue of C$29.05 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

